SHERIDAN — Range Writers are sponsoring an essay project for those ages 50 and older.
For this essay project, share personal memories of Sheridan’s past with up to two pages of writing. Subjects are endless and include your memories of life in Sheridan. Remember all the changes you’ve seen. Essays may be legibly handwritten, typed or computer written with name, address, telephone and email, if available, on the first page.
Sponsored by Range Writers, first prize is $100, second is $50, third is $25, and there will be 10 honorable mentions. Members of Range Writers are encouraged to enter but will not be eligible for cash prizes. Every one who enters will receive a certificate.
Entries are limited to those 50 years of age or older and individual entrants may submit multiple entries. There is no limit on number of entries and no charge to enter.
Send entries to: Sheridan Memories, c/o Nancy Elliott, 1922 Big Horn Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801. Entires are due with a postmark deadline by March 1. For more information, email or call Rose Hill at arose@bresnan.net or 307-674-4180.