SHERIDAN — Montana Fiddle Camp student Riley Rankin of Sheridan is the recipient of the Shorty Phelps scholarship.
Montana Fiddle Camp is an instruction camp held each year at Monarch, Montana, the first two weeks in June. Students like Rankin take instruction from well-known players in the business, according to a press release.
Rankin is the son of Ryan and Shannon Rankin of Sheridan. He is home-schooled and has been playing the fiddle for five years. His business, Triple R Farm, sells milk, cheese, fudge and whatever else he can create to sell at the local farmers market.
"It was really cool to learn that Shorty Phelps was a farmer because I consider myself to be a fiddling farmer," Riley Rankin said.
Shorty Phelps was a well-known musician from Fromberg, Montana, area and played at many dances and gatherings throughout his lifetime. The scholarship in his name is sponsored by the family.