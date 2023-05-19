05-19-23 PEOPLE Riley Rankinweb.jpg

SHERIDAN — Montana Fiddle Camp student Riley Rankin of Sheridan is the recipient of the Shorty Phelps scholarship.

Montana Fiddle Camp is an instruction camp held each year at Monarch, Montana, the first two weeks in June. Students like Rankin take instruction from well-known players in the business, according to a press release. 

