A rare, potentially serious bacterial infection known as leptospirosis has been recently diagnosed in several dogs and one human in Laramie County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Livestock Board. 

The human case is believed to be the state’s first on record. The affected person is an individual with occupational exposure to animals.

