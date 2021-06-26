DAYTON — Sarah Rawlings isn’t a new young face around Sheridan. The 25-year-old grew up in the Tongue River Valley, sported a basketball jersey for Sheridan College and now works as an engineer for WWC Engineering while remaining just as active as she was before returning to her hometown after college.
Rawlings attended Sheridan College knowing this was her chance to play college ball, as she knew her small stature at 5 feet, 4 inches didn’t bode well for a Division II basketball team. Her focus at the time she transferred to the South Dakota School of Mines was engineering, anyway, as she earned degrees in civil and environmental engineering.
The dual-degree earned her an entry-level engineering position with WWC, and after one year in the field, she is already impressing her coworkers.
“She’s been a super valuable person on our team,” WWC Engineering Civil Department Manager Jeff Barron said. “She’s adept and has a variety of engineering skills. I don’t know if we’ve given her a project she’s been unable to understand.”
Barron said Rawlings asks the right questions and completes anything thrown at her.
A lot of that can-do attitude and teamwork skill, Rawlings believes, comes from her time as an athlete. She’s noticed employers love when she brings up her experience playing sports, as it breeds understanding of teamwork in a strong way.
“When you’re looking for a job, everyone appreciates you already have that experience working on a team, being a leader,” Rawlings said. “It helped me find a job and be marketable.”
She continues to participate in sports, but in a more leisurely capacity. Not that her competitive edge disappears or her lack of try diminishes, but now instead of it being her full-time job, she can enjoy it as a break from her actual full-time job. Rawlings, this summer alone, actively participates on co-ed competitive and leisure softball teams in addition to playing Black Mountain Soccer with her now-husband Justin Rohrer, whom she met while at Sheridan College, where he played soccer. She also competes in volleyball and basketball through the Sheridan Recreation District throughout the year. While outgoing and adventurous, Rawlings’ self-described quirk is she balances that with being organized and nerdy, truly enjoying working in the STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — profession and balancing that with other activities.
“I can turn (my engineering brain) off and go have fun outside of work,” Rawlings said.
Rawlings also gives back to the sports community by coaching fourth- and fifth-grade recreation basketball traveling teams and volunteers for The Food Group. She appreciates working for WWC, which sponsors hockey events and contributes equally to community causes. Between the positive culture and her ability to strive for higher positions — she pushed back studying and taking her next certification test for engineering until after her wedding June 26 — Rawlings gladly chose to move back to her hometown and join WWC as a solid career option. Her bright personality falls in line with WWC’s culture, too.
“If she’s had a bad day, I’ve never seen it,” Barron said. “She’s a real genuine person that’s an excitement to be with.”