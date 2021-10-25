SHERIDAN — Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker Katrina Pierson, who worked as national spokesperson for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, spent some of her time addressing the younger members of the large crowd Saturday night at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.
Pierson noted while things may seem grim right now — with Democrats in control of the White House and Congress, federal overreach and cancel culture among the list of woes — young people continue to provide hope.
With that in mind, she provided 10 “life hacks,” or pieces of advice, to the younger individuals in attendance.
The advice included standard tidbits like “know thyself” and “the internet is forever,” but also highlighted the need for accountability, reminders that you cannot change people and to never read the comment section.
In addition, she told the crowd of more than 250 people that politicians are just people, and people will let you down. She advised those in attendance not to watch the news; to remember that echo chambers don’t grow movements; that people don’t want the truth, they want to be right; and that, above all, no one is alone.
Pierson rose through the ranks of the Republican Party the unconventional way. She’s a former Democrat who gained recognition as a tea party activist in Texas before running for Congress herself in 2014. She lost to incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions but soon found herself representing Trump on the campaign trail. Later, she became known as one of his staunchest defenders.
As she pointed out Saturday, though, her life has included challenges. She was born to a teenage mother and gave birth to her son at 20 years old, the same age she was arrested for shoplifting. She has often credited that incident with helping her turn her life around.
More recently, as reported by several national media sources, Pierson has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating then-President Donald Trump’s role in the events at the U.S. Capitol that day.
Pierson insulted the committee at Saturday’s event, and those serving on it, including U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, but also proclaimed that she looks forward to testifying as she believes she will be the one “to exonerate” Trump.
Cheney, nor the balance of Wyoming’s congressional delegation were present Saturday night. Few of Sheridan County’s elected officials were in attendance. Wyoming Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, was the lone local state legislator at the event, while Nick Siddle was the lone Sheridan County commissioner. Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett attended, as did Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger.
On Saturday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and Gov. Mark Gordon attended the funeral of Rylee McCollum, one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul by a suicide bomber as the U.S. evacuated Afghanistan.
Several individuals planning to seek elected positions were also in attendance at Saturday’s Reagan Day Dinner, including Harriet Hageman, who with the endorsement of Trump, is challenging Cheney for her seat in Congress.
The overall tone of the evening seemed to warn incumbents of challengers they’ll face in next year’s elections as many in the room indicated with boos and cheers they didn’t feel adequately represented by some of their current elected officials. Pierson repeatedly admonished attendees that the best way to make a difference in national politics is to protect and secure their own state. Whether that means running for school board or for governor, Pierson encouraged those in the room to “get off the sidelines.”