SHERIDAN — "Wyoming Women Lead" is the theme for this year's annual Reagan Day Dinner, scheduled for Oct. 24.
A reception at 5 p.m. will be followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Best Western Sheridan Center. This year's event will honor Wyoming women, past and present, for their participation and leadership in bringing equality to the state.
Silent and live auctions will be available for attendees to place bids. To donate auction items, contact Jacque Harrod at 307-673-0730.
Guest speakers include Harriet Hageman, Marti Halverson and 17-year-old Daiomena Mercer.
Hageman was elected as the Wyoming GOP National Committeewoman in May 2020. She has been a trial attorney for more than 31 years, focused on water and natural resource issues. She opened her own law firm in 2000 and is currently a senior litigation counsel with the Washington, D.C.-based Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by Philip Hamburger, prominent legal scholar. Harriet is a nationally-recognized expert on federal overreach.
She ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018. Hageman received the Casper College Outstanding Alumni Award in 2010, was inducted into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2011 and has been recognized for her legal and policy work by numerous organizations.
Halverson has been a grassroots activist in the Republican party for 40-plus years. In addition to representing Wyoming at the RNC from 2012 to 2020, she has been a precinct committeewoman, secretary and treasurer. Halverson played a key role in the development of the current Wyoming GOP platform and the current RNC platform. She has volunteered decades of time and expertise to many commercial and nonprofit boards and commissions. One of the most notable has been Wyoming Girls State, where she happily shaped the political lives of many of our young women.
Tickets may be purchased at sheridancountyrepublicans.com or by calling Harrod at 307-673-0730. The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.