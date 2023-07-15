SHERIDAN — Kennard Real Bird never wanted to be an announcer.

Real Bird, 72, said when his cousin asked him to call the Indian Relay Races at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for the first time, he declined. But his cousin insisted, and 25 years later, Real Bird is still here, entertaining audiences at the rodeo every year with his quick wit and knowledgeable commentary on the races.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you