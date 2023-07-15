SHERIDAN — Kennard Real Bird never wanted to be an announcer.
Real Bird, 72, said when his cousin asked him to call the Indian Relay Races at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for the first time, he declined. But his cousin insisted, and 25 years later, Real Bird is still here, entertaining audiences at the rodeo every year with his quick wit and knowledgeable commentary on the races.
Even today, he still doesn’t think of himself as an announcer — he just is who he is. To him, his status as a prominent community figure is an opportunity to help people understand the significance of Native traditions and history. Real Bird’s beliefs and culture form the essence of his life and fuel his desire to push for equity for Native American people.
“We have legacies, we have territories, we have governments … we want to live and coexist with America, but we also want to maintain our identity. We want to maintain our language, traditions and customs and be respected as such,” Real Bird said. “I am who I am because of my Indian culture and heritage.”
Over the past few decades, Real Bird has been fortunate to see the relay races evolve into a mainstream attraction that draws big crowds to Sheridan County and boosts its economy. He said the WYO Rodeo played a major part in the development of the sport by making it a major feature each year, and called Sheridan the birthplace of contemporary Indian Relay Races.
“Sheridan … elevated the Indian Relay to a status that has respect,” Real Bird said. “So it’s not a side show. Now, it’s a main event.”
Real Bird said the relay races are continuing to grow in popularity, and the competition has grown fiercer compared to what he saw 25 years ago. This year at the WYO Rodeo, $90,000 in cash and other prizes are on the line for the winners. Teams follow intense training regimens and use high-caliber horses — many of them off-the-track thoroughbreds with racing experience.
Real Bird said part of the appeal of being involved in the Indian Relay world is watching new generations of racers develop their riding and horsemanship skills. Throughout childhood, he was surrounded by people who lived and breathed horses, and he considers the relay races an extension of the way he grew up.
“It was a horse culture. We were on horseback riding racehorses by the time my brothers were 8 or 9 years old,” Real Bird said. “I was very small as a child, so I was 13 when I finally got to ride … so that’s how I ended up being a horseman, and I haven’t changed.”
This year’s rodeo holds a level of gravity for Real Bird and his family. After a negative incident with security staff last year, Real Bird said he had the utmost intention of never announcing the relays at the WYO Rodeo again. But after apologies from rodeo management, he decided to give it another chance.
“To be an announcer, you have to have a God-given ability to speak and think quickly … in our culture of belief and the way we look at life, if God blesses you with certain attributes, you're not to abuse it,” Real Bird said. “So I said, ‘I will be there, just like the other 24 times. But if I get humiliated again, I will not be back.’”
Though the experience weighed heavily on Real Bird, the grandstands at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds this week have reverberated with his familiar humor and Indian Relay Race play-by-plays. He paces back and forth through the Gold Buckle Club seats during the races to keep an eye on each team and call the results. The audience hangs onto his every word.
Real Bird’s daughter Martina said her father’s influence on not just the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, but the Indian Relay Race community as a whole is unparalleled. She said when the family travels, fans from around the country often recognize him — though he humbly refrains from mentioning these moments, Martina understands the magnitude of Real Bird’s presence in the lives of friends, family and strangers.
“He’s my dad. He’s my hero, and he’s our rock,” Martina Real Bird said. “But when we come out here, he’s the voice of the Indian Relay. We understand the impact he’s made on the community — Sheridan in particular. He’s just himself.”
That he is. The other day, Real Bird laid eyes on a Corvette and jokingly told his wife that if he sold all his horses, he could buy one for himself, though he quickly decided he’d get no gratification from it.
All jokes aside, Real Bird said he’s got no plans to change his way of life anytime soon.
“I'm a Crow Indian, and my worldview is different. Is that good? Is it bad? It's nobody's business,” he said. “It's how I feel about myself. And I feel good.”