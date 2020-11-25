SHERIDAN — In hindsight, 2020 could have been a lot worse for local real estate.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Sheridan County in mid-March, Bruce Garber, broker with and owner of Century 21 BHJ Realty, braced for the worst. In the early pandemic panic, he didn’t predict a year when the number of listings sold in the county increased by 5% and the median sales price increased by $30,000.
Like most local businesses, Century 21 experienced a rough second quarter, Garber said. While January, February and March were largely business as usual, sales dropped by 25% in April and 50% in May.
“To be truthful, we were very concerned (in the early days of the pandemic),” Garber said. “We were making plans for a tremendous reduction in business and developing a plan to cut expenses at different levels so we could come out on the other end of this as a survivor. So we were just really surprised when things turned around. We’re going to end the year in a much better position than any of us could have imagined this spring.”
The reason for the real estate market’s unexpected success story? Out-of-state residents, who took advantage of historically low interest rates — most recently 2.72%, according to Forbes— to purchase a new home in Wyoming.
“We’re seeing a consistent flow from Colorado and the West Coast— California, Oregon, Washington,” Garber said. “It’s folks in the cities who got to experience lockdown in a condo. This region just seems to be speaking to people. They want to get to areas like this — a little more rural, a little more personal.”
Garber said roughly 60% of Century 21’s 2020 customers came from out of state, although many had pre-existing Sheridan County connections.
“We knew they were real people, but we were wondering if they were just daydreaming about a home they couldn’t afford,” Garber said. “We were curious if those people from out of state would actually show up and follow through. And we had quite a few people who did just that.”
Garber, who has two decades of real estate experience, said the last time he saw a housing boom like this was in the mid-2000s as the energy sector experienced record growth and job creation. By all accounts, the market is thriving, Garber said, but it’s also at the point where demand is dangerously close to exceeding supply.
One window into the current market is the absorption rate — how long it would take existing inventory to sell at the current pace if no new homes are listed. Currently, the county’s absorption rate is just three-and-a-half months, according to Garber. In a market that equally balances sellers and buyers, an absorption rate of six months is common, Garber said.
“Basically what that means is there are a lot more buyers than sellers right now,” Garber said. “And that means we’re seeing a shortage of inventory.”
According to the Multiple Listing Service, active listings are down 26% compared to where they were in 2019, Garber said. And at the current rate, there are concerns about the market being able to sustain itself, Garber said.
“It would be normal for people to see what we’re seeing in the market and be a little concerned about it,” Garber said. “But there always seems to be these little ebbs and flows in the market, and we’ve always rode them out. For people who have been in the business for any amount of time, this isn’t new. The circumstances are new, but the changes in the market aren’t.”
With the decrease in inventory, sellers have been able to get better prices for their inventory — jumping from a median price of $260,000 in 2019 to $290,000 in 2020.
“A number of our clients from out-of-state still think that number is relatively low compared to what they’re used to in other states,” Garber said. “But yeah we’re definitely concerned that people could get priced out of the market.”
Being priced out of the market means the average middle-class family in Sheridan may, at some point, be unable to afford a house in Sheridan, Garber said.
As the cost of purchasing a house skyrockets, the cost of renting in Sheridan County has also gone up — albeit on a much smaller scale, according to a recently released cost of living index from the state’s Economic Analysis Division. From the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020, the cost of renting a mobile home in Sheridan County went up by $30 a month or 5%; the cost of renting a house went up by $26 a month or 2%; the cost of renting an apartment went up by $8 a month or 1%.
Housing prices and rent are rising as many families are struggling to make ends meet due to the economic side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Compass Center for Families Executive Director Susan Carr said during a recent legislative forum middle class families are experiencing food insecurity and trouble keeping up with housing payments, and there are not enough attainable housing options for those families in need.
“Unfortunately we are seeing new families experiencing poverty for the first time in their lives,” Carr said. “We are assisting new families trying to navigate city, county and state resources for the first time ever....The number of homeless families that I’ve been working with has doubled, more than doubled, since last year, and I’m extremely concerned to see what’s going to happen once the federal foreclosure and eviction moratorium ends on Dec. 31. We flat out do not have the rentals or attainable housing necessary to protect families through the winter and through a pandemic.”
With buying and renting both increasing in expense, it is no surprise to see new home construction in the city and county continue to boom.
Sheridan County planner Mark Reid said the county has recorded 107 dwelling units built so far in 2020 — an increase of 10% from the 97 dwelling units built in all of 2019. The number of dwelling units built in the county has increased steadily each year since 2017 when 73 units were built, Reid said. This is an increase of 47% in three years.
Reid attributed the increase in county construction to a lot of the same factors to which Garber attributed the real estate bump.
“It’s just hearsay, but I know the low interest rates are a factor,” Reid said. “I know people are seeking different living conditions as they are coming in from out of state, so that’s a part of it too.”
Construction has been strong in the Sheridan city limits as well, according to Jessie Koltiska, certified permit technician with the city. The city has issued 76 residential building permits so far in 2020, according to Koltiska. This is a slight increase from the 72 permits issued in all of 2019, and just below the 80 permits issued in 2018. According to Community Development Director Wade Sanner, 38 subdivisions have broken ground in the city so far in 2020. In 2019, 35 subdivisions broke ground.
Garber said he has been grateful for a better-than-expected real estate year in the county, but he also wonders what the future holds.
“What’s unclear at this point is, since the market was off in April, May and June, are we just having a normal busy season that has been pushed back a few months?” Garber said. “Or is this part of a larger trend that will be longer lasting? We should get a better idea of that as we head into December and January. But so far, things have been encouraging, to say the least.”