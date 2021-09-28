RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District board members approved various funding requests at its meeting Monday.
In a series of votes, the recreation district board agreed to provide nearly $7,700 to a trio of organizations, including the Big Horn Elementary Harvest Garden, Tongue River FFA and the Tongue River High School boys and girls basketball teams.
Jody DeHaven, a teacher at BHE, presented the smallest request to the board of $694 to help upgrade and maintain the school’s garden. The request received unanimous support from board members.
Board members, however, paused before voting on two more funding requests.
According to Board Chair Mike Daley, the original request by the Tongue River Valley FFA totaled $6,000 to help fund eight members’ travel to the FFA national convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“I think it’s a really good thing,” said board member Rich Garber. “I’m just hung up on the fact that it’s only eight kids.”
After a short discussion, board members agreed to provide $500, or a total of $4,000, for each FFA student for travel and other expenses. The amended motion also received unanimous approval.
The TRHS basketball programs requested $3,000 to fund a Point Guard College Program/Clinic to be held at the high school. Board Vice Chair Zack Cummins, an assistant coach for the boys basketball team, abstained from the vote, which resulted in a 4-0 approval.
Board members also discussed a potential change in assisting with such requests by asking groups to show how they are working to help support their own projects.
“What I’d like to see going forward, we as a recreation board come up with some definitive policies on funding things like this,” Garber said. “We need to know there’s some participation from the kids who benefit from these.”
Board members agreed, however, the TRHS basketball players had little time to help with fundraising efforts and liked the idea the upcoming clinic would not require any funds for travel or lodging, as it would be at the high school.
“It’s about your kids, only your kids. You’re not going to Idaho to play volleyball or whatever,” Daley said. “I like that you’re bringing (the clinic) here. I like the idea of the camps.”
At Monday’s meeting, the board also received a thank you from one group previously supported by the recreation district.
DeHaven, also a supporter of the Big Horn High School Project Graduation, made a short presentation to the board on the success of the event held in May for members of the school’s graduating class of 2021.
According to DeHaven, BHHS Project Graduation previously received $3,500 from the recreation board, helping fund the event and related activities held at Camp Story.
“Without you guys,” we couldn’t have provided all those activities,” she said. “Thank you for supporting those students.”
DeHaven said all but four members of last year’s senior class participated in the event.
“It was huge,” she said. “The participation rate was great. Hopefully, we can keep that up.”