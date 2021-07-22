CLEARMONT — The Clear Creek Recreation District will be without a manager for the foreseeable future after its current manager resigned and its board members seek to reduce costs.
In a letter to the rec board dated July 21, Clear Creek Recreation District Manager Sarah Walker informed recreation district officials of her immediate resignation. Board members unanimously voted to accept Walker’s resignation at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday night.
Walker did not attend the meeting.
Amy Vineyard, a rec board member and chair of the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees, extended her thanks for Walker’s service to the community.
“Good luck to her in the future,” Vineyard said.
“She came up with some great programs,” added Stefhanie Buhr, rec board chair. “Hopefully, we can continue those in the future.”
Besides managing and helping oversee events at the rec district facility, Buhr said Walker also helped coach various youth teams, even though that wasn’t part of her job description.
Walker’s resignation rendered the board’s efforts to rewrite a new contract with the manager at a workshop session prior to Wednesday’s meeting a moot point. Instead of pursuing the hiring of a manager, Buhr encouraged the board to look at other options to reduce the overall operation costs at the facility in Clearmont.
The rec district is primarily funded through a 1-mill levy through SCSD3. Buhr said, however, the resulting revenue from the levy over the years has gone from providing more than $40,000 annually to less than $20,000 for 2020-21.
The rec district also receives $20,000 annually for rent and is reimbursed for up to 50% on any repairs to the facility by the local school district. Potential cuts at the state level next year, however, could force SCSD3 to end its lease agreement with the rec district for use of the gym there, as well as for storage space at the former elementary school building located just across the street from the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School.
After accepting Walker’s resignation, board members approved the budget for 2021-22 with the levy budgeted to provide $18,000. Buhr said she believes the $1,200 a month budgeted for the manager’s position could be better used, considering potential budget issues.
“Revenue from the mill is going down,” Buhr said. “Small grants aren’t going to cut it.
“We need to keep the status quo,” she added. “We need to keep the doors open.”
While not wanting to eliminate the manager’s position completely, Buhr recommended the CCRD board consider offering the rec district’s part-time staff member increased hours and duties to help with day-to-day operations. The rec district board would then also offer a proposed $350 stipend to an individual for coaching or other specified duties.
“I like the idea that this could free up additional (funds),” said Misty Moore, rec district board member and vice chair of the SCSD3 board. “I think we can be more flexible.”
As a member of the rec district board, Buhr said she’d also be willing to take on additional responsibilities with no compensation, with functions such as payroll and accounts payable already covered by the SCSD3 central office.
“We need to be more worried about keeping the doors open with what (revenue) we have,” she said.
Rec district board members agreed with the effort to use Walker’s former salary to fund the stipends and for the part-time employee rather than to hire a new manager, at least for the immediate future.
“You can’t spend over half your budget on a manager’s position. It’s not wise to do that,” said Wade Betz, rec district and SCSD3 board member. “There has to be someone in this town who could use a part-time job.”