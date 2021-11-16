SHERIDAN — The classic Turkey Hoop Shoot hosted by the Sheridan Recreation District will take place Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Sheridan Junior High School.
Participants should form teams of two — usually consisting of a parent and child (age 8 to 13) — and compete in the fun, fast-paced basketball shooting competition. Participants can also test their skills in a free-throw competition.
The fee to participate is two nonperishable food items per participant. Preferred items include low-sugar granola bars, trail mix and soups or stews.
No preregistration is necessary.
Prizes will include large turkeys and fresh pies, which will be awarded to first- and second-place teams.
For more information, see sheridanrecreation.com.