Bella Heizer holds her trophy with Dean Roberts after winning the girls 8-9 division at the Elks Hoop Shoot Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

 Courtesy Photo | Gary Joy/Sheridan Elks Lodge

SHERIDAN — The classic Turkey Hoop Shoot hosted by the Sheridan Recreation District will take place Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Sheridan Junior High School.

Participants should form teams of two — usually consisting of a parent and child (age 8 to 13) — and compete in the fun, fast-paced basketball shooting competition. Participants can also test their skills in a free-throw competition. 

The fee to participate is two nonperishable food items per participant. Preferred items include low-sugar granola bars, trail mix and soups or stews. 

No preregistration is necessary.

Prizes will include large turkeys and fresh pies, which will be awarded to first- and second-place teams.

For more information, see sheridanrecreation.com.

