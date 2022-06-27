RANCHESTER — The Ranchester Town Council approved the final plat for the StoneRidge Meadows Phase III subdivision during its June 21 meeting.
The 24.95-acre Phase III subdivision is located west of Five Mile Road in Ranchester and extends Stoneridge Drive and Silverton Drive to the west, said Drew Homola of local engineering firm DOWL.
Phase III will consist of 14 twin homes, 32 single family dwellings and one planned unit development consisting of 20 “bungalow style” dwelling units, Homola said. It will also include eight R3-zoned residential lots and four B1-zoned business lots.
The PUD objective is to create a “bungalow village” area that will allow ownership of a smaller home and land at a lower cost than a typical residential home or twin home, Homola said.
The approval of the new subdivision comes as Ranchester and other Sheridan County communities confront the issue of affordable housing and residential growth. According to 2020 census data, Ranchester, which had a population of 866 in 2010, grew to 1,082 in 2020: an increase of 20% in 10 years.
Ranchester Town Councilor Jeff Barron said the new subdivision gave the community room to grow. He said he was excited about the project and what it meant for his small community.
“I like the idea of mixed use, and we have some configurations the town hasn’t seen before,” Barron said. “I appreciate that. I think it’s worthwhile.”
Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark agreed.
“Thank you for working with us and imagining a long-term vision for the community that we didn’t have before, but we have now,” Clark said. “I appreciate it.”
Phase I of the subdivision is approximately 6.75 acres and was completed in 2015. It consists of 23 lots and was built along Silverton Drive. Phase II is approximately 6.72 acres and consists of 30 lots along Stoneridge Drive. It was developed in 2020.
In other Ranchester Town Council news:
Ranchester will soon have its own police vehicle.
Earlier this week, councilors voted unanimously to accept a $56,619.68 bid for the 2022 Ford F-150 four-wheel drive pick-up from Dana Safety Supply. Dana was the only bidder for the project, Town Marshal Spencer Kukuchka said.
The truck itself cost more than $41,000, Kukuchka said, with the remainder of the cost covering outfitting of the vehicle with necessary equipment including vehicle cameras, radar, radio equipment and lights.
Kukuchka serves as in-town law enforcement for the town and was hired in January. He is currently using his personal vehicle for town business.
The town previously disbanded its local police department in 2015, but decided to rebuild its local law enforcement due to a high volume of Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office calls coming from the Ranchester community, Clark said.
The town’s budget was approved on third and final reading Tuesday. The town has budgeted for $713,760 in the general fund this year, which is up compared to the $584,000 budgeted in fiscal year 2022.
Similarly, the town’s capital projects budget jumped 10% from $364,000 in fiscal year 2022 to $401,000 in fiscal year 2023, according to the budget. Clark said the increases in the budgets were largely due to inflation and increased equipment and operational costs.