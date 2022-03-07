SHERIDAN — A reception to celebrate retired children's librarian Michelle Havenga will take place at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library March 9 from 3-6 p.m.
Havenga recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wyoming Library Association. Havenga retired in August 2021 after 40 years of service to the community at the Sheridan library.
“The Lifetime Achievement award recognizes the achievements and accomplishments of a library employee throughout their library career, including service to the public and/or library community," according to the Wyoming Library Association's website. "It is also meant to reflect the goals of the Wyoming Library Association and the library profession as a whole.”