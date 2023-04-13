whitney center for the arts stock
Buy Now
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College's 75th Annual Student Juried Exhibition will be held Saturday, April 15, at 5 p.m. in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

The exhibit happens every spring and is open to all art students and majors. The event is free, and the institution invites the community and students' friends and family to attend. Refreshments will be provided during the reception.

Recommended for you