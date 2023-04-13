SHERIDAN — Sheridan College's 75th Annual Student Juried Exhibition will be held Saturday, April 15, at 5 p.m. in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The exhibit happens every spring and is open to all art students and majors. The event is free, and the institution invites the community and students' friends and family to attend. Refreshments will be provided during the reception.
This semester's exhibit is being juried by Tawni Shuler, the Residency Manager of the Ucross Foundation. In addition to submitting their best work, students are responsible for setting, hanging, and lighting the exhibition to gain experience in all aspects of the field. There will be a brief award ceremony for "Best of Show" and "Honorable Mention," chosen by the juror.
In addition, a Salon de Refuse`s will be on view in the Neltje Student Gallery located on the second floor of the Whitney Center for the Arts. Salon de Refuse`s is French and translates to "exhibition of rejects," a tradition dating back to the 1800s to showcase all pieces of work that did not make it into the main exhibition. Attendees will have the opportunity to peruse the work and cast their vote for a "People's Choice Award."
This event is free and open to the public. For a full schedule of upcoming events at the Whitney Center for the Arts, visit www.sheridan.edu/arts.