SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s 74th annual Student Juried Exhibition will be take place April 9 at 5 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery.
This exhibit happens every spring and is open to all art students and majors. The public is invited, along with students’ friends and family, and refreshments will be provided.
This semester’s exhibit is being juried by Jill Benson, executive director of SAGE Community Arts. In addition to submitting their best work, the students are also responsible for setting, hanging and lighting the exhibition to learn all aspects of the field. There will be a brief award ceremony for best of show and honorable mention chosen by the juror.
In addition, a Salon de Refuses will be on view in the Neltje Student Gallery on the second floor of the WCA. Salon de Refuss is French for “exhibition of rejects,” a tradition which dates to the 1800s to showcase all the entered pieces that did not make it into the main exhibition. Attendees will have the opportunity to peruse the work and cast their vote for a People’s Choice Award.
This event is free and open to the public.
For a full schedule of upcoming events, see sheridan.edu/arts.