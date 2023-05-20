SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School seniors Cameron Reckard and Sydni Bilyeu have spent the last four years maximizing every opportunity through their participation in ventures inside and outside of the classroom. To show for it, Reckard is celebrating his Harvard University acceptance and Bilyeu is on track to enter medical school.

Originally born in Florida, Reckard moved to Sheridan with his family at the age of 2 and has grown up here ever since. Reckard said middle school was the turning point in his academic career in which he decided to begin his involvement in various extracurriculars, starting with Kid Witness News in seventh grade.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

