SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School seniors Cameron Reckard and Sydni Bilyeu have spent the last four years maximizing every opportunity through their participation in ventures inside and outside of the classroom. To show for it, Reckard is celebrating his Harvard University acceptance and Bilyeu is on track to enter medical school.
Originally born in Florida, Reckard moved to Sheridan with his family at the age of 2 and has grown up here ever since. Reckard said middle school was the turning point in his academic career in which he decided to begin his involvement in various extracurriculars, starting with Kid Witness News in seventh grade.
“I really liked having something to do outside of just your seven classes each day, so it took the form of all the different extracurriculars from speech and debate to We The People and it’s really paid off,” Reckard said.
Coming into SHS, Reckard’s interest in casting a wide net remained — Reckard has spent his years at SHS continuing his participation in speech and debate and We The People, joined by Model United Nations and an active tenure with the student council.
Outside of the classroom, Reckard and Bilyeu both participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, allowing them the opportunity to mentor and build relationships with youth in need.
“I just like giving back to the community. It’s done so much for me,” Bilyeu said. “High school is such a short time, so I just like being involved and making the most out of those four years.”
Bilyeu, a Sheridan native, also participates in We The People as well as tennis, basketball and soccer. Bilyeu said she values the opportunity to work with her peers in a team setting to fulfill mutual goals.
“We The People is just awesome. You have your units but you’re also one big class and [I enjoy] the civic virtue and getting to learn something that most high school kids aren’t excited about,” Bilyeu said. “The teachers are great here. Just get involved.”
After graduation, Bilyeu plans to attend the University of Wyoming to major in biology, after which she aims to move forward to medical school or physician assistant school. Reckard will join Harvard University’s class of 2027 as an economics major.
“There’s a lot of opportunities presented to students in a place like Harvard, so I just want to take advantage of it,” Reckard said.
Reckard said his academic success can be attributed in part to his involvement in school and community activities, namely speech and debate.
“The skills that you gain from [speech and debate] are so helpful, being able to speak in public, having those skills and being able to think on your feet have been really helpful, especially in college interviews and program interviews for all of the different things I’ve done,” Reckard said. “It’s also provided a lot of awesome moments between the actual tournaments that I get to go to this summer.”
For future SHS students, Reckard and Bilyeu offered one piece of advice — make the most of all four years through getting involved.
“Try for all these different opportunities and things. The worst they’re going to say is no and you’re no worse off than you were to begin with, but you never know,” Reckard said. “They might say yes and you might have a life-changing experience.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.