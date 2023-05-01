SHERIDAN — National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) released the names of the first group of winners in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including one individual from Sheridan County.
Sheridan High School senior Cameron N. Reckard received the National Merit BNSF Railway Foundation Scholarship. BNSF supports Merit Scholarship awards for qualified children of Burlington Northern Santa Fe employees as part of its overall program.
Reckard will attend Harvard University in the fall. Approximately 840 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 107 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.