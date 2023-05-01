04-01-23 PEOPLE academics for all cameron reckardweb.jpg

“The person I am today is a cumulation of my interactions with many and being open to experiences," said Cameron Reckard, this week's Academics for All Summit Award winner.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) released the names of the first group of winners in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including one individual from Sheridan County.

Sheridan High School senior Cameron N. Reckard received the National Merit BNSF Railway Foundation Scholarship. BNSF supports Merit Scholarship awards for qualified children of Burlington Northern Santa Fe employees as part of its overall program.

Recommended for you