SHERIDAN — Cameron Reckard, a graduating senior at Sheridan High School, has been named one of 628 semifinalists in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were selected from more than 5,000 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023.
Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas — academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community.