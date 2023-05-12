SHERIDAN — The U.S. Department of Education announced Cameron Nicholas Reckard of Sheridan is part of the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Reckard, a senior at Sheridan High School, was chosen from a pool of more than 6,000 qualified candidates nationwide. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.