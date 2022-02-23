SHERIDAN — For Cameron Reckard, the key to success centers around staying up to speed on current events. This means reading news articles from across the U.S. on everything from nursing shortages to potential barriers for U.S. Supreme Court nominees.
At 16 years old, Reckard likely has more understanding of national issues than the average U.S. resident twice his age. He has to. As part of the speech and debate competitions in which he participates, he has to maintain a basis of knowledge to speak on nearly any topic.
“Pretty much anything is fair game,” Reckard laughed, describing subjects he’s addressed in the past.
He competes in the U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking event for the Sheridan High School Speech and Debate team, and his skill recently earned him a spot at the national competition in Lexington, Kentucky, in June.
At each competition, including the Hole in the Wall district contest earlier this month in Spearfish, South Dakota, students in Reckard’s category are presented with a choice of three questions related to current events in the U.S. They then have 30 minutes to prepare and practice a seven-minute speech answering one of the questions. Contestants cannot use the internet during the competition, but must rely on articles and evidence they’ve read in preparation.
“It requires us to have background knowledge on what’s going on in the world, and then be able to quickly translate that down, run through it a couple times and see where it takes us,” Reckard said of the process.
To prepare, Reckard reads a wide variety of sources and works with his coach, Kim Ferguson, to stay up to speed.
“I work with Cameron on almost a daily basis,” Ferguson said. She is a language arts teacher at SHS, Speech and Debate coach and also helps lead the school’s We the People team. “We’re always talking about current events. We’re always talking about politics. We ask each other, ‘Did you see this article?’”
Ferguson acknowledged that Reckard is involved in many things — including the We the People team — and therefore has a busy schedule. Often, the preparation is done, “catch as catch can.”
Reckard’s path to the national competition included a few local contests before the district contest in South Dakota. That contest brought together school districts from across eastern Wyoming, western South Dakota and Nebraska.
“I’m just so proud of Cameron and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity for him to show his stuff and learn even more,” Ferguson said.
That Reckard is a junior means he could make a repeat appearance at nationals next year, too. Beyond that, the experience will prepare him for whatever the future holds.
“I think the experience in speech and debate, and being able to present an idea to a large group of people, that right there is a skill in and of itself,” Reckard said. “… Being able to effectively communicate with people, it’s essential. And while it’s not necessarily in this format, the idea of being able to compile information and deliver it in a meaningful way, it’s important.”
Reckard is the only SHS student heading to nationals in June, but teammate Lillana Kerns made it to the semifinals in the district contest. The other members of the team also have helped Reckard prepare and continue to push him to refine his presentation.
And while Reckard admits he has some nerves leading up to the larger competition, he also knows he’s ready.