SHERIDAN — Reconstruction work is underway on Paintrock Road, also known as Forest System Road 17. According to U.S. Forest Service officials, the contractor is currently installing culverts and working on tree clearing along Paintrock Road.
Road reconditioning and aggregate placement will also occur. Expect delays up to two hours during culvert installation. The contractor is typically working Monday through Friday and not usually over the weekends. The work is being done from the seasonal closure gate at Ranger Creek Campground to the beginning of the private section. Road work is expected to last through the summer season.