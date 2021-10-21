CHEYENNE — The number of Wyoming residents hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus on Thursday exceeded the peak seen in late November of 2020, according to state Health Department figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state’s hospitals reported that 249 patients were being treated for COVID on Thursday, the highest number seen since coronavirus was first detected in the state in March of 2020.
Previously, the highest number was recorded on Nov. 30, when 247 people were receiving hospital care.
However, the number of active cases in Wyoming on Thursday was 3,547, according to department figures, well below the 8,612 active cases recorded on Nov. 30.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had the highest number of coronavirus patients at 66, followed by Cheyenne Regional Medical Center at 34.
Thursday’s active coronavirus case total of 3,547 was an increase of 85 from Wednesday.
The department’s update said the state received 536 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases and 119 new probable cases on Thursday.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 570.
Natrona County had 620 active cases on Thursday; Fremont County had 351; Laramie Countyt had 324; Sheridan County had 293; Campbell County had 251; Goshen had 228; Carbon had 172; Albany had 159; Sweetwater and Uinta had 158; Park had 149; Washakie had 121; Lincoln had 108; Teotn had 81; Converse had 73; Platte had 60; Weston had 43; Niobrara and Sublette had 39; Crook had 38; Johnson had 32; Big Horn had 31, and Hot Springs had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 99,662 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 94,979 have recovered.