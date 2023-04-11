SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recycling Center is set to receive a new locker room to help improve the working environment.

Currently, the building has shared restrooms, lockers and a meeting room. The construction will provide separate restrooms, locker rooms and showers for men and women. Construction will also include a new break room for employees.

