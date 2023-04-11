SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recycling Center is set to receive a new locker room to help improve the working environment.
Currently, the building has shared restrooms, lockers and a meeting room. The construction will provide separate restrooms, locker rooms and showers for men and women. Construction will also include a new break room for employees.
O’Dell Construction, Inc. submitted the lowest of three bids to the city; the bid was for $476,670 to complete the construction. The city has allocated $550,000 for the project; city engineer Thomas Morneau said the extra funds could account for unforeseen expenses and further surveys of the land built on.
“With knowing that we have a bit of a buffer, which is great in the engineering world, we can choose to get a Geotech report and get some additional information for this project,” he said.
A Geotech report is used to determine construction site conditions.
The new locker room will allow recycling center employees to change out of work clothes before they head home.
“That’s really one of the big goals through this, is to provide that capability,” Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.
Morneau said the current budget allows the city to replace outdated appliances currently at the recycling center.
“We’re really trying to make this a better environment for our employees,” he said.
The city is set to continue improvement projects to Rotary Park.
Improvements to the park, located on the southeast corner of Broadway and Fifth Streets, were finalized after several years of conversation within the city. The improvements are set to include removal of the chain link fence, replacing rocks under the train and replacing trees with bushes. Improvements began earlier this year.
In 2020, the Miss Indian America Committee chose Rotary Park as the location for the 12-foot-tall All-American Indian Days Memorial.
A memorandum of understanding between the city and Welcome Market Hall would allow the city to access a parking lot near the park and a sidewalk between the park and Welcome Market Hall. A portion of Welcome Market Hall sits on city-owned land, the MOU would transfer ownership of that land to the business. The MOU would also allow the Sheridan Inn to construct an additional 28 rooms without a requirement for more parking.
Council is expected to adopt the bid from O’Dell Construction, Inc. and approve the MOU at its regular meeting April 17.