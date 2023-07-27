SHERIDAN — Now adorned with gold painted dinosaurs among the pottery, Red Bison Studio created a new look in the interior of its Main Street storefront and expanded beyond the storefront with a kiln at Sheridan College.
In February, Born in a Barn owner Shelley Kinnison and Red Bison Studio owner Stephen Mullins started constructing the new interior of Red Bison Studio, aiming to showcase all of the unique ceramic pieces around the store. To allow the pottery to pop, Kinnison chose a deeper red for the walls and used a variety of wood grains for surfaces around the building.
Mullins creates all ceramic items sold in his shop. Monday through Wednesday, he creates as much as he can. When he creates mugs, they typically sit for two days to air dry after forming and, at the end of the week, Mullins places handles on the mugs. The mugs then sit for a few more days to dry. Due to the great amount of airflow in Red Bison Studio, Mullins has to watch the pieces to make sure they do not deform during the drying process. Once dry, Mullins fires the pieces for the first time for around 12 hours, called a bisk fire. The bisk fire removes the water from the clay, making vessels watertight.
“You bisk first for two reasons,” Mullins said. “If you have any flaws or defects in the clay body, you are usually going to find it in the bisk firing stage and it also hardens up the clay enough that you can glaze it without deforming it.”
After bisk firing the mugs, the pieces are glazed and then fired again for 20 hours. Due to the turnaround time of roughly two weeks, Mullins aims to create his products in batches. The entire process takes longer for larger pieces such as bowls.
To customize each ceramic piece, Mullins uses a variety of techniques. He aims to create unique, Wyoming pottery.
“We hand paint things. We use wax to do things too,” Mullins said. “I just bought a decal printer. That process is complicated.”
Mullins purchased the decal printer during the COVID-19 pandemic, enjoying the creative liberties the technology allows. When used, it will print ceramic pigment onto paper, then a flux is applied to the ceramic pigment. Then, the decal is applied to the piece and placed in the kiln. When the pottery is fired, the glaze melts and the decal will fuse to the top layer.
Mullins also layers different glazes onto the ceramic pieces to create his distinct collections. Mullins creates anything from a trout to paintbrush series. To create a distinct series, Mullins can also use different kilns. He has several atmospheric firing kilns, using what is called soda ash, or sodium carbonate, to create unique patterns. The soda ash is added to the kiln during firing, where the ash travels with the flame path. The ash attaches itself to the pot and melts in the area.
Since May 2022, Sheridan College kiln owner Mullins continues to use the kiln to connect the community, planning to do so for 24 years. Each year, Mullins aims to plan two firings, one in October and the other in April, due to the great amount of effort needed to keep the kiln going. With the great amount of snowfall in the spring, Mullins was unable to schedule a firing during that time; however, he plans to bring college and high school students from Sheridan and Las Vegas to the firing this fall.
To continue his partnership with Sheridan College, Mullins plans to hold beginner classes at Red Bison Studio, referring students to the Sheridan College community classes if they wish to take the hobby further.
“I want to do a basic, beginner class because this is more of a fun event style class,” Mullins said. “If you like it, I do push people to (Sheridan College) because they have community classes set up.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.