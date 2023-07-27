SHERIDAN — Now adorned with gold painted dinosaurs among the pottery, Red Bison Studio created a new look in the interior of its Main Street storefront and expanded beyond the storefront with a kiln at Sheridan College.

In February, Born in a Barn owner Shelley Kinnison and Red Bison Studio owner Stephen Mullins started constructing the new interior of Red Bison Studio, aiming to showcase all of the unique ceramic pieces around the store. To allow the pottery to pop, Kinnison chose a deeper red for the walls and used a variety of wood grains for surfaces around the building. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

