SHERIDAN — Earlier this month, 15 community members representing different political perspectives came together for a workshop sponsored by Wyoming Rising and conceived by the national organization Braver Angels.
According to organizer Ronn Smith, Braver Angels was formed six years ago around the belief that citizens with dissimilar political beliefs and backgrounds could know each other as individuals and begin to heal the divisions endangering American democracy. Smith said the red-blue workshop employs a reciprocal group reflection model, characterized by Braver Angels member Monica Guzman.
“When you want to explore why they’re wrong, explore instead what you’re missing,” Guzman wrote. “When you want to determine whose view wins, determine what makes each view understandable. When you want to discover why someone believes something that confounds you, discover how they came to believe it.”
In the last six years the organization has conducted hundreds of workshops across the country. The June 11 event, held at the Irma Hotel in Cody, was the first such workshop in Wyoming. Among the participants were several elected officials and candidates for public office, educators, medical professionals, farmers, business professionals and community service providers. Participants were divided into two groups of similar size, conservative-leaning “reds” and liberal-leaning “blues.” The workshop was facilitated by two trained moderators, who led a series of exercises designed to help participants clarify disagreements, reduce stereotyped thinking and discover common values.
According to Smith, the seven-hour event was designed to cultivate listening and understanding skills, and to learn ways to respectfully disagree without dehumanizing.
“It is tempting to form stereotypes and ignore the variety among people on the other side,” Smith said. “A more enlightened approach seeks to understand their motivation and experience. It recognizes the good intentions of members of the other group, the legitimacy of their ideas, and the value of multiple political perspectives.”
Facilitator Phyllis Roseberry said the adherence to structure was critical to the workshop’s success. At the end, participants said they had learned to formulate questions in a way that promotes understanding rather than trying to entrap those with whom they disagree. They also gained an appreciation for curiosity and listening actively rather than anticipating their own response.
Roseberry said participants found some common ground and saw the potential it creates for productive discourse and advocacy.
“They learned the importance of building relationships, not enemies,” Roseberry said.
For more information about the organizations involved, see braverangels.org or wyomingrising.org.