SHERIDAN — American Red Cross of Wyoming representatives will teach the basic standards and procedures needed to stand up a shelter in Sheridan County next week.
From 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31, attendees will learn the fundamentals of creating a safety shelter at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, located at 1753 Victoria St.
An additional training in Johnson County will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m the same day at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center band room, located at 63 N. Burritt Ave. in Buffalo. The contact for that event is Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Marilyn Connolly at 307-217-1879.
It is a requirement of the Red Cross to have only trained personnel working in shelters. Those participating will be prepared if the need arises.
Register with a local emergency management manager to attend the training. For more information, contact Jesse Ludikhuize, Sheridan County Emergency Management coordinator, at 307-675-2569.