SHERIDAN — American Red Cross of Wyoming representatives will teach the basic standards and procedures needed to stand up a shelter in Sheridan County next week. 

From 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31, attendees will learn the fundamentals of creating a safety shelter at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, located at 1753 Victoria St. 

