SHERIDAN — An amendment keeping Arvada, Clearmont and Sheridan County School District 3 in House District 40 was approved during first reading of a redistricting bill in the House earlier this week.
The amendment, approved Feb. 16, resolves concerns about a proposal moving eastern Sheridan County from House District 40 into House District 52, represented by Rep. Mike Fortner, R-Gillette. However, it creates new problems by bringing House District 40, represented by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, out of deviation.
Keeping Arvada and Clearmont in House District 40 brings the district’s deviation to 6.2%, which means residents in that district will be underrepresented, Crago said.
Every 10 years, the Legislature must undergo a redistricting process to ensure voting districts match population shifts as measured by the U.S. Census, and lawmakers are tasked with ensuring each district is substantially equal to any other, at a plus or minus 5% deviation in size.
Crago said his constituents were aware what being out of deviation meant but were supportive of the changes regardless.
“We had a lot of conversations with our constituents and our clerks and what all of them have told us is they would like to keep that little corner of Sheridan County within Sheridan County… (despite) knowing that puts us over deviation, and what that really means is they are underrepresented.,” Crago said. “…They know the ramifications of that, but they still support it.”
Crago argued eastern Sheridan County was a better fit in House District 40 than House District 52.
“Even though they’re in Sheridan County, they do a lot of their business in Johnson County,” Crago said of Arvada and Clearmont residents. “…That’s where they do 4-H stuff. That’s where they do grocery shopping…That’s their community of interest, and that’s where they’d like their representative to continue to come from.”
Keeping Arvada and Clearmont in House District 40 has been a priority issue this session for Sheridan County legislators and government officials.
During an informational meeting last week at the Sheridan County Courthouse, local legislators and community members spoke against moving Arvada and Clearmont out of House District 40. A day later,Sheridan and Johnson County commissioners wrote a joint letter opposing the change.
“The new plan disenfranchises the residents of Arvada-Clearmont by locating them in a majority Campbell County district and creates up to 15 split precincts for legislative representation,” the commissioners wrote in the Feb. 10 letter to the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.
While Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said he understood Sheridan County’s request, he said any region out of deviation puts the state at risk for potential lawsuits and litigation from underrepresented constituents.
“If you go outside (the deviation), you do run the risk of someone suing because they don’t feel like they have accurate representation in the Legislature,” Yin said.
Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, noted there were several communities in the state that could make similar cases for being outside deviation. Additional regions outside of deviation just creates more risk of litigation, Yin said.
“The risk is that, if there are multiple places outside (the deviation), there is just additional cause to bring a suit against us,” Yin said. “The more places outside of deviation, the more we have to prove that for each of those individual places, we had a reason to do it that was worthwhile.”
Rep. Shelley Duncan, R-Lingle, said there was legal precedent for being outside of deviation — some regions have been as high as 16% — and “as long as we have actual due cause, we can get past the deviation.”
Crago said he encouraged his fellow legislators to value “fairness over numbers” when considering which house district Arvada and Clearmont should be located in.
“Ultimately, we feel fairness should be prioritized over pure numbers,” Crago said. “Does that mean we might face a challenge? It’s possible. But to be honest with you, the only people being harmed under this amendment are our people. They are underrepresented and would be entitled to another representative in that area if we stuck to pure deviation numbers. So they’re the ones being harmed, and they’re the ones asking for it anyways. They believe they will be better represented through this plan than if they are shifted to a Campbell County seat.”
The redistricting bill working its way through the House follows a “62-31” model, which would add two representatives and one senator to the Wyoming Legislature. Currently, the Legislature has 60 representatives and 30 senators.
Duncan argued the “62-31” plan offered the best representation for the majority of communities across the state.
“The proposed 62-31 plan was easily the best option to ensure people have fair representation for the entire state,” Duncan said during the bill’s first reading. “It balances the requirement for more representation for those areas that have grown against the prospect of less representation for the least-populated areas.”
Upon receiving House approval on third reading Friday, the redistricting bill will be considered by the Senate next week.