SHERIDAN — A public meeting on the redistricting process will take place Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Courthouse.
The Sheridan County commissioners will host the meeting, with local legislators leading discussion and presentation of the proposals.
Prior to the meeting, local residents can find redistricting options being considered on the county’s website, sheridancounty.com.
A redistricting plan approved by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee in January would add three new legislators, and move eastern Sheridan County into a Campbell County voting district.
The meeting will take place in the second floor public meeting space, room 210, in the courthouse.