SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s redistricting work continued during Friday’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee meeting at Sheridan College with the approval of redistricting regions.
The 10 regions, suggested by Rep. Charles Scott, R-Casper, were proposed as a way to allow for legislative district lines to be determined locally. At least one in-person redistricting meeting will be held in each region over the next month.
“The goal of regionalization is to promote drawing legislative districts at the local level due to better understandings of local geography and population characteristics,” Scott wrote in his plan. “County clerks and other elected officials should be expected to participate as they know the practical problems or concerns with different districting solutions (within their region).”
The geographical boundaries of regions were based on projected populations according to the 2020 U.S. Census, county lines and geographical and demographic similarities between counties, Scott said.
According to Scott’s plan, Sheridan County is located in “Region 5” with Johnson County, and the region will continue to share two senators and four representatives among them.
Legislators and attendees were satisfied with Scott’s regional boundary suggestions, with Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, calling the map a “a plan that respects the counties.”
Joey Correnti, co-chair of the Wyoming Republican Party Redistricting Committee, agreed the regional delineation was a great first step for the redistricting process.
“The regions that are laid out here are more than acceptable as a step in the direction we’re going,” Correnti said. “…It’s a great tool for me to take back to the Republican Party and my committee to advocate for the efforts I’m seeing.”
After every 10-year census count, state governments take on the task of redistricting, or redrawing the maps that determine who will represent a given area. The delineation of the regions is just the first step in that process, according to Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.
Now that the regions have been approved, a state legislator from each region will be appointed to lead his or her region’s redistricting effort.
Those redistricting efforts will take place in at least one public meeting over the next month in each district, with the appointees bringing forth draft districts for their region by the Oct. 5 meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivision in Douglas.
Proposed redistricting legislation will have to be complete by a Dec. 1 deadline for review before the 2022 budget session.
In other redistricting news:
The corporations committee decided to continue their redistricting efforts based on the “guiding principle” that Wyoming will continue to have 60 representatives and 30 senators over the next year.
“I thought initially we might have to vary it a little, but frankly I can’t see anything in the numbers that would compel us to do that,” Scott said. “The census results we got are close enough to where we’ve been.
“I think that if we hold to those principles, it keeps things simple and straight to the point,” Rep. Hans Hunt, R-Newcastle, said. “30 and 60 are good even numbers, they’re well-balanced, and I think if we start talking about going down from that, we are frankly needlessly muddling an already complex process.”
Zwonitzer was the only legislator who advocated for a smaller number of legislators in the next 10 years.
“I’m generally advocating for a 52-26 plan, decreasing the number of legislators by 12, which I don’t honestly think is enough,” Zwonitzer said. “We’ve decreased the executive branch by between 15 and 18%, maybe a little bit more than that. We seem to cut our county budgets and our city budgets, and for some reason we can’t seem to cut our own budget. We seem to believe we desperately need 30 of us and 60 of us to continue the business of government in Wyoming, which I just don’t agree.”
Scott’s regional plan was based on the assumption that the state’s number of legislators will not change from the current 60-30 split.
Within the next few weeks, the Legislative Service Office hopes to launch an online portal hosted by Maptitude, where people can submit their own maps and recommendations for redistricting lines.
“LSO finalized an agreement with the vendor last week, and we received a message today that we will be receiving the initial product potentially either later today or early next week,” LSO staffer Michael Swank told the committee. “That will go directly to our IT staff, and it will get set up and tested and so forth…I know Maptitude has been setting up the site and getting it initially worked out, and they will be providing it to us as soon as they can.”