SHERIDAN — Organizers are working to bring a chapter of Zonta International, an organization dedicated to advocating for women and girls, to Sheridan. The new chapter, club officials said, would encourage local advocacy work on behalf of women while supporting local nonprofits. 

Established over a century ago, Zonta is a nonpartisan organization with several chapters in the Mountain West, explained Deedee Boysen, former governor of Zonta’s District 12, which includes clubs in Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Colorado. Currently, Zonta International operates a network of 1,133 clubs across 63 countries. 

While all clubs work to empower women and provide services to address issues that particularly affect women, each club chooses the issue or issues around which they advocate, said Denise Parrish, District 12 advocacy chair and an active member of the Cheyenne Zonta Club. The Cheyenne club, for instance, has chosen to combat violence against women and has chosen service projects — ranging from stuffing “Hope Bags” to provide to people receiving forensic examinations at local hospitals to distributing some 12,000 bar coasters with domestic violence and human trafficking hotlines to bars and restaurants ahead of Cheyenne Frontier Days — to further that goal. 

Other clubs work on other issues, Parrish explained. Some work to end child marriage in the U.S. and around the world. Some campaign to pass the long-stalled Equal Rights Amendment. And some work to advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people. Clubs’ advocacy can range from women’s employment to health, leadership to legal rights, and are often guided by a local champion for a particular issue. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you