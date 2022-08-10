SHERIDAN — Organizers are working to bring a chapter of Zonta International, an organization dedicated to advocating for women and girls, to Sheridan. The new chapter, club officials said, would encourage local advocacy work on behalf of women while supporting local nonprofits.
Established over a century ago, Zonta is a nonpartisan organization with several chapters in the Mountain West, explained Deedee Boysen, former governor of Zonta’s District 12, which includes clubs in Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Colorado. Currently, Zonta International operates a network of 1,133 clubs across 63 countries.
While all clubs work to empower women and provide services to address issues that particularly affect women, each club chooses the issue or issues around which they advocate, said Denise Parrish, District 12 advocacy chair and an active member of the Cheyenne Zonta Club. The Cheyenne club, for instance, has chosen to combat violence against women and has chosen service projects — ranging from stuffing “Hope Bags” to provide to people receiving forensic examinations at local hospitals to distributing some 12,000 bar coasters with domestic violence and human trafficking hotlines to bars and restaurants ahead of Cheyenne Frontier Days — to further that goal.
Other clubs work on other issues, Parrish explained. Some work to end child marriage in the U.S. and around the world. Some campaign to pass the long-stalled Equal Rights Amendment. And some work to advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people. Clubs’ advocacy can range from women’s employment to health, leadership to legal rights, and are often guided by a local champion for a particular issue.
“At the international level, there are suggested signature projects…Clubs get to pick and choose what they want to work on, what they think will benefit their community the best,” Parrish said.
Zonta is also a scholarship organization, providing funding to empower women seeking degrees in nontraditional fields.
How would a Zonta Club fit into Sheridan? Parrish said a new chapter in Sheridan would produce “community good” by championing its chosen cause while garnering support from a nearby and well-established club in Billings.
“We are so passionate in our district, in our area, about the work that’s being done. We just want people to know about that and tell them that this is not just a waste-of-time group. This is an action-oriented group,” Parrish said.
Like many membership-based service clubs, Zonta has seen a decline in membership in recent years, Parrish said. A new chapter of the club would allow for new people to get involved and advocate their own projects.
Terri Markham, executive director of Sheridan-based human trafficking awareness and prevention organization Uprising, said she connected with the Cheyenne Zonta Club through her anti-human trafficking advocacy and thought the organization could also uplift ongoing advocacy work in Sheridan’s thriving nonprofit community.
Zonta’s service-based projects, Markham said, allows the organization to partner with nearby nonprofits working in similar spheres, as the Cheyenne Club did with Uprising. The clubs and nonprofits can provide mutual support, through volunteer bases, raising awareness or financial assistance.
“[A Sheridan Zonta Club] really will, I think, help a lot of our local and state nonprofits because I’m sure we’re going to be looking for those partnerships,” Markham said.
Another Zonta informational meeting will be held Aug. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza. Although the club focuses on women’s issues, everyone is invited to attend, Parrish said.
