SHERIDAN — It is not too late for students interested in starting a degree program or taking a class at Sheridan College to enroll this spring. Registration is now open for eight-week courses that begin on March 10.
Students who enroll may be eligible for financial aid and scholarships depending on their unique situation. To be eligible for funding, students must enroll in at least one course and have filled out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
All courses starting March 10 will conclude on April 30, the end of the spring semester. For a full list of courses available and more information, visit www.sheridan.edu/classes or call enrollment services at 307-675-0115.