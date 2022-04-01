SHERIDAN — Science Kids, a local nonprofit aimed at providing outdoor science education to children of northern Wyoming, will open registration for its summer programs April 5.
The group explores nearby natural spaces with children ages 6-12 years old.
Topics covered in classes will include plants and pollinators, creeks and critters, herbs and herps, birds, bugs, gardening and more.
For details on classes available for summer 2022, scholarship opportunities or additional information, see science-kids.org.