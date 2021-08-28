image
File photo — The Sheridan Press |

Christine Dieterich, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, gives directions ahead of the Wolf Creek Wrangle at Eaton’s Ranch Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

SHERIDAN — Registration has started for the annual Wolf Creek Wrangle set for Sept. 18.

The event, which features 5K, 10K and half-marathon trail runs, will benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.

Organizers said there will be no race-day registration and participation will be capped at 100 people.

Entry fees range from $45 per person to $60 per person. Packet pickup for the race will take place Sept. 17 from 4-7 p.m. and Luminous Brewhouse.

For more information or to register for this year’s event, see runwolfcreekwrangle.com.

