SHERIDAN — Registration has started for the annual Wolf Creek Wrangle set for Sept. 18.
The event, which features 5K, 10K and half-marathon trail runs, will benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.
Organizers said there will be no race-day registration and participation will be capped at 100 people.
Entry fees range from $45 per person to $60 per person. Packet pickup for the race will take place Sept. 17 from 4-7 p.m. and Luminous Brewhouse.
For more information or to register for this year’s event, see runwolfcreekwrangle.com.