SHERIDAN — It’s now time for businesses to register to participate in the 27th Annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll, “Snow Globe Christmas.”
Registrations must be submitted by Oct. 21 to be included in all event marketing.
Registration packets are available at the Chamber Office, 54 S. Main St., and on the Chamber’s website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
The 2022 Christmas Stroll will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25. Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will close from 4 to 8 p.m. and feature traditional festivities. Fireworks will conclude the evening at 8 p.m.
Stroll button holders will again be able to begin searching for their matching button number Stroll Day and through Christmas Eve. Get Caught Shopping will begin Stroll Day as well. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with children at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m.