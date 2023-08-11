SHERIDAN — Registration is now open to attend the 2023 Arts Summit, Oct. 27-29 in Sheridan.
The Arts Summit is a biennial event hosted by the Wyoming Arts Council for the purpose of bringing together artists and creatives to learn from one another and empower the state’s creative sector.
There will be sessions and workshops that provide professional development opportunities for artists, advocates, administrators, and educators.
New in 2023, registration to the Arts Summit is tiered, allowing each attendee to pay at the level at which they are able. Tiered levels range from full registration to discounted, and includes a pay-what-you-can level and a free option.
Details about hotel accommodations and information about how to request accommodations is available on Eventbrite. Registrants also have the option of signing up for add-on opportunities, including an open mic night at Luminous Brewhouse, portfolio reviews for visual artists, and tours of other area cultural institutions.
“After holding a virtual Arts Summit in 2021, we are looking forward to being back in person for this event and to bring people to the bustling arts community of Sheridan, Wyoming,” Arts Council Executive Director Rachel Clifton said.
Local sponsors include SAGE Community Arts and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Ucross, the Brinton Museum and the Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts also contributed to the planning and organizing of the event. Those entities are inviting conference attendees to visit them and learn more about the arts in this part of the state, Clifton said.
The Wyoming Arts Council is a state agency that supports, sustains and expands arts access and engagement for all communities in Wyoming. Through grants, programs and services, the Arts Council aims to promote the development of the arts and enhance the quality of life for residents.