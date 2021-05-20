SHERIDAN — Registration is now open for College for Kids program held in July on the Sheridan College campus.
From 8 a.m. to noon July 12-15, students will choose from a list of four, hourlong classes to learn about art, science, sports, the outdoors and other fun skills.
Each class costs $22 except for rocket class, which includes an additional $10 charge, and will not be held until a minimum of eight students are enrolled. If students' first choices are canceled, they will be able to choose another class. No refunds due to canceled classes will be given.
Class options include frisbee golf, board/card games, basketball, biking, kickball, cookie capers, chemistry of life for grades sixth through 12th, pizza all day, orienteering, rockets, tie dye, summer games, soccer, flag football, drawing and painting, hockey, engineering with popsicle sticks, backyard carnival, first aid, dodgeball, design ecosystem and money wise kids.
Register online at bit.ly/3uLcMpi. Call Carol Lundgren at 307-763-3898 or Rita Geary at 307-672-9870 for more information.