SHERIDAN — Registration is now open for College for Kids, a program for third- through 12-graders that takes place on the Sheridan College campus.
The program will take place July 11-14 from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Classes are split into one-hour sessions and students are encouraged to choose one class in each time slot. Classes include basketball, karaoke, rockets, race car building, kickball, genetics, dodgeball and more.
For additional information or to sign up see bit.ly/3PaqA7j or call Carol Lundgren at 307-763-3898 or Rita Geary at 307-672-9870.
The cost is $22 per class.