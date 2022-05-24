07-19-21 College for kids 2 DSC_0165.JPG
Willow Harris, 8, of Sheridan, center left, and Noelle Lundgren, 8, of Fort Collins, Colorado, along with Harris’ sister Cheyenne, 12, and Gabby Springsten, 13, also of Sheridan, work on prepping T-shirts for the tie-dye class at College for Kids on Wednesday, July 15, 2015, at Sheridan College. Participants in the four-day program were able to choose to attend up to four hour-long classes each day.

 Dennis Mansfield | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Registration is now open for College for Kids, a program for third- through 12-graders that takes place on the Sheridan College campus.

The program will take place July 11-14 from 8 a.m. to noon each day. 

Classes are split into one-hour sessions and students are encouraged to choose one class in each time slot. Classes include basketball, karaoke, rockets, race car building, kickball, genetics, dodgeball and more.

For additional information or to sign up see bit.ly/3PaqA7j or call Carol Lundgren at 307-763-3898 or Rita Geary at 307-672-9870.

The cost is $22 per class.

