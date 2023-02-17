SHERIDAN — Registration is now open for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services 2023 Safety and Workforce Summit, “From Barriers to Breakthroughs,” which will take place at Little America in Cheyenne April 18-19.
Keynote speaker Shari Harley, author of “How to Say Anything to Anyone,” will provide insight on attracting and retaining the right employees, as well as managing business relationships and professional reputations.
Day one will offer an in-depth series of half- and full-day workshops, including a look into the ever-changing digital world with a social media masterclass.
Those considering starting an apprenticeship or internship program, and need assistance with the costs and expenses of implementing a program, may be interested in DWS’ Business Training and Support Unit’s workshop, “A Deep Dive into Business Training Grants” on available grant programs, eligibility requirements and assistance in applying. DWS’s OSHA department will also host an all-day fall protection training workshop.
Day two will feature breakout sessions by Edwin Foulke, former assistant secretary of labor for OSHA under George W. Bush, who will speak on “Safety Leadership, Rules and Engagement: How Leaders Drive Safety Culture Success;” John Jenks, economic initiatives director with the Wyoming Business Council, and Melody Norris, DWS workforce specialist, who will speak on “Second Chance Hiring” and the benefits of hiring formerly incarcerated individuals; and Zach Shifflett with Premier Virtual, who will be speaking on “The Great Resignation vs. The Great Return.”
Other breakout sessions include:
• Moral injury and veteran employment
• Workers’ compensation: risk management
• Today’s youth — tomorrow’s workforce
• Board Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) credentials
• Telework in the post-pandemic world
Summit participants include business and labor representatives, business owners and CEOs, safety officers and risk managers, human resource representatives, legislators and representatives from nonprofits, state agencies, local, regional and state government entities and community-based organizations across Wyoming.