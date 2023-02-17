business stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Registration is now open for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services 2023 Safety and Workforce Summit, “From Barriers to Breakthroughs,” which will take place at Little America in Cheyenne April 18-19. 

Keynote speaker Shari Harley, author of “How to Say Anything to Anyone,” will provide insight on attracting and retaining the right employees, as well as managing business relationships and professional reputations.

