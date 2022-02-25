SHERIDAN — Registration for the Greater Rockies Immersive Training on Exploitation and Trafficking is now open, with early-bird prices ending March 2.
By fusing together the latest research, trends and field expertise coupled with innovative immersion training, GRIT aims to cultivate sustainable change in how criminal justice systems throughout the Rocky Mountain region react to, investigate and prosecute exploitation-based crimes. GRIT accomplishes this by using a multidisciplinary approach that targets offenders while providing holistic support for the victims of these crimes.
The early-bird cost to attend is $199 per person. After March 2, the cost will increase to $249 per person. Group rates are also available for organizations.
The conference itself will take place May 2-4 in Sheridan.
For more information, see uprisingwyo.org/grit.