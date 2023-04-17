piano stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — In partnership with the Witzel Family Foundation, Sheridan College will host the third annual Music Technology Camp from July 24-28, 2023.

The camp is designed for students ages 13-18-year-old interested in songwriting, audio engineering, digital music composition and live sound reinforcement. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission costs $350 until July 1. After July 1, students can still register, and the cost of admission is $400. Camp participants will explore concepts of digital music composition through hands-on learning by utilizing cutting-edge equipment and technology at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Students will work closely with Sheridan College staff and faculty to explore concepts including songwriting within a digital audio workstation, how to record instruments and full bands, acoustics and setting up for a live music concert. At the end of the camp, students will have created their own piece of recorded music to share with their friends, family, and the world.

Recommended for you