SHERIDAN — In partnership with the Witzel Family Foundation, Sheridan College will host the third annual Music Technology Camp from July 24-28, 2023.
The camp is designed for students ages 13-18-year-old interested in songwriting, audio engineering, digital music composition and live sound reinforcement. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission costs $350 until July 1. After July 1, students can still register, and the cost of admission is $400. Camp participants will explore concepts of digital music composition through hands-on learning by utilizing cutting-edge equipment and technology at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Students will work closely with Sheridan College staff and faculty to explore concepts including songwriting within a digital audio workstation, how to record instruments and full bands, acoustics and setting up for a live music concert. At the end of the camp, students will have created their own piece of recorded music to share with their friends, family, and the world.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Witzel Foundation to continue this unique opportunity for our local junior high and high school students,” said Rachel Bergman, Sheridan College’s Director of Academic Initiatives and Arts Outreach. “If a student is interested in learning about music production, this is a fun and engaging way to explore the medium with the assistance of college music technology staff.”
Students can also participate in masterclass demonstrations with audio professionals and musicians. This year’s camp features a workshop with members of The Two Tracks, an Americana band from Sheridan. In addition, students will participate in a final project showcase to unveil their original project created during the week July 28 at 6 p.m. in the WCA West Lobby. Finally, the Eric Richards Jazz Ensemble will perform July 28 at 7 p.m. to conclude the week’s schedule.
Questions about the event can be directed to Jacob Hirschman at 307-675-0362. For more information and to register, see sheridan.edu/musictechcamp.