SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host local legislative delegation Jan. 4 for a pre-legislative session lunch.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., local legislators will discuss the upcoming Wyoming Legislature's legislative session that begins Jan. 10 in Cheyenne.
Mike Thomas and members of the We The People team will provide a brief presentation. The legislators in attendance will discuss priorities and issues facing the legislature as they enter session Jan. 10. Time will be provided for questions from the audience.
Confirmed to attend at this time are Sen. Dave Kinskey, Rep. Ken Pendergraft and Rep. Cyrus Western.
Cost is $20 per person, which includes the program and lunch buffet. Pre-registration is required. Register online at bit.ly/3WJwAXy or call the Chamber with questions at 307-672-2485.