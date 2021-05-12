SHERIDAN — Registration opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Nature's Playground Science Kids class in Buffalo.
The class is for ages 6-8 years old from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29-30 for $65. Scholarships are available, as well. Students will be exploring woods, meadows and streams around Buffalo to discover the amazing things that happen all the time outside.
Participants will learn about animals, insects, plants, rocks and ancient humans using their senses. The class is put on by Science Kids and the Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office.
Register online at science-kids.org. contact Julie Rieder with questions at 307-429-2767 or julie.rieder@science-kids.org.