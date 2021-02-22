SHERIDAN — Registration is open for the March session of the Bighorn Mountain Chapter of Society for Human Resource Management.
The session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 at the Holiday Inn Sheridan, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.
The program, titled "Wellness Program Implementation: What Works, What Doesn't and How to Make an Impact on Your Organization," will be presented by Jackie McFadden.
Virtual participation will also be available. In-person barbecue chicken and sides will be provided by the Holiday Inn for a cost of $13 for members and $15 for non-members. Those attending virtually or in person with no lunch must pay $8 for members and $10 for non-members.
Register online at bighornmountain.shrm.org/forms/bhmc-monthly-luncheon-registration no later than Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.