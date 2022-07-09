BIG HORN — Registration is currently open for the 2022 Summer Art Camp at The Brinton Museum set for July 19-21.
The camp will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will create works of art while enjoying three days at the museum.
Artists Jim Jereb, Paul Waldum and Jim Jurosek are the instructors for the camp.
No art experience is necessary and all materials will be provided.
The cost to attend is $150 per child for all three days. The cost includes lunch and all supplies. Scholarships are also available.
For additional information or to register, see thebrintonmuseum.org.