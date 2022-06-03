SHERIDAN — Registration for the fourth annual Untapped Homebrew Festival is now open.
The event features the best homebrewers and homecrew from across Wyoming and is a collaboration with the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the Bighorn Homebrew Club.
The event itself will take place July 9 from noon to 4 p.m. on Brundage Street.
Brewers who enter must brew at least five gallons of beer for this year's festival. Homebrewers can submit up to three beers and can win one of two prizes: "Denny Gresham People's Choice Award" or Best in Show, as voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges.
Registration is open through June 24. For additional information, see wyotheater.com.