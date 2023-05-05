SHERIDAN — Early bird registration is open now for latest installment of the Working Lands Workshop Series to be held in Sheridan Aug. 8-9.
This year’s workshop will feature Nicole Masters, owner of Integrity Soils and author of the 2019 publication "For the Love of Soil."
Nicole Masters is a globally recognized soil advocate and agroecologist, pattern thinker, author and educator. For more than two decades, Masters has been recognized as a knowledgeable and dynamic speaker on the topic of soil health. Her experience spans diverse sectors from community gardens and horticulture, to vermiculture, compost tea production and diverse multi-species systems. Her company, Integrity Soils delivers coaching and educational programs to producers and organizations spanning over 24 million acres. Her book titled “For the Love of Soil; Strategies to Regenerate our Food Production Systems” showcases examples of the tools and principles producers are using to regenerate their soils.
This workshop is the next in our series of events focusing on regenerative, resilient and systems-thinking agriculture. The National Resources Conservation Service Sheridan Field Office committee said it is committed to bringing knowledge into the community to assist agricultural operators find efficiencies benefitting the human, animal, soil and water environments across landscapes, according to a press release.
Preregistration is required and is available through the Sheridan County Conservation District website, sccdwy.org. Early-bird pricing for registration is available until July 1. Lunch will be provided, as well as an agenda coming soon.
Find more on Nicole at the Integrity Soils website at integritysoils.com and search for her interviews on all podcast platforms.