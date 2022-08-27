SHERIDAN — Registration is currently open for the 2022 Wyoming Blockchain Stampede, featuring the WyoHackathon and Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference, set for Sept. 19-23.
The Stampede, sponsored by the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, features speakers, panels and events exploring the next generation of digital assists, blockchain-related startups, educational programs, financial and regulatory issues, digital identity, state and federal legislation, and cybersecurity and digital identity.
“Since the inception of the Stampede, industry leaders from around the world have attended the event, highlighting the opportunities, challenges and latest developments in blockchain, digital assets and cryptocurrency,” said Steve Lupien, director of the UW Center for Blockchain and Digital innovation.
“This year we plan to examine more in-depth the impact of digital assets on Wyoming through legislation, economic development and education from K-12 to community colleges and UW,” Lupien said.
The 2022 WyoHackathon will start ahead of the Stampede on Sept 9. Operated by Rensa Games, it will be online with winners announced at the end of the Stampede. This year’s competition length will allow for more participants from UW and around the world to be involved, and more time for them to meet challenges for rewards offered by blockchain-related businesses.
This year’s event includes the annual Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference presented by the nonprofit CyberWyoming Alliance on Sept. 23. “It's About Identity” is the theme for this year’s conference with speakers and panels examining issues involving digital identity.