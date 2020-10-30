RANCHESTER — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received a request from the Tongue River Ditch Company for a temporary increase in turbidity in the Tongue River near Ranchester.
The temporary increase in turbidity is associated with proposed rehabilitation of an existing diversion structure.
Activity in cold water streams like the Tongue River is normally limited to a 10 NTU increase over background. Approval of this request would allow an exceedance of this limit for up to 25 total working days, subject to monitoring and reporting.
Requests for information about the proposed turbidity increase should be directed to Eric Hargett by email at eric.hargett@wyo.gov or phone at 307-777-6701.
Comments must be addressed to Eric Hargett, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 W. 17th Street, 4th floor, Cheyenne, WY, 82002, and be postmarked on or before 5 p.m. Nov. 12 to be considered. Phone or email comments will not be accepted.