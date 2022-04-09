DAYTON — Craig Reichert’s fate as a fixture of Dayton Fire and Rescue was set even before he built his house in town.
“The property we bought was right next door to Eric Lofgren, who was the fire chief at the time,” Reichert recalled. “He said to me ‘You’re young and new here. You should join the fire department.’ And I said, ‘I will, but can I at least built my house first?’”
After building his house in 1996, Reichert stayed true to his word and joined the department in spring 1997. Now celebrating his 25th year in the volunteer department, Reichert has been a constant, current Fire Chief Rick Bilodeau said. As other volunteers, equipment and fire chiefs have come and gone, Reichert has remained.
“There is nobody more knowledgeable than Craig about the workings of the department, both on the business side and the fighting fires side,” Bilodeau said. “He has been able to train all of us in every aspect of our operations and explain the history and why we operate as we do. He is invaluable to us and invaluable to me personally. I have been chief for five years, and I still learn something every week from Craig.”
For roughly 20 of his 25 years in the department, Reichert has served as assistant fire chief under three chiefs including Lofgren, Bilodeau and Charlie Lenhart. As assistant chief, he jokes his job entails “doing everything the chief doesn’t want to do.”
This includes everything from overseeing maintenance on the department’s vehicles and facilities to ordering new equipment and making sure batteries are charged, Reichert said.
“I come up a couple times a week to look at the trucks and make sure they’re plugged in and that we don’t have something leaking and that the radios are ready to go,” Reichert said. “There’s just a never-ending cycle of things that go wrong and have to be fixed. This equipment doesn’t maintain itself, and we need to make sure it is operational at a moment’s notice whenever there is an emergency.”
Bilodeau estimated Reichert dedicates about 10 hours a week to the fire department, not including any fire or emergency medical services calls the department may receive. Bilodeau and Reichert communicate frequently throughout the week — something Reichert proves by pulling up the “frequently called” list on his cellphone.
“The chief is in the top five, right behind my wife, daughter, sister and brother,” Reichert said. “He’s practically part of the family at this point.”
Reichert, who is currently retired but worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for 31 years, admits his commitment to the fire department has been a stress on his personal life at times — especially when he was younger and raising a family.
“It’s a narrow line to walk between being committed to the community and being committed to your family,” Reichert said. “Being on call all the time can definitely wear on you, your family and your kids…I’d just say that I’m proud I made it 25 years with a pager on my hip. It wasn’t always easy.”
Reichert says love for his community pushed him through the difficult times.
“I was born and raised right here, and I just have a dedication to this community, and a desire to help anyway I can,” Reichert said. “I love the fire service because I’m an adrenaline junkie — I think all of us would say that — and being able to do something I love while helping the community at the same time is a great thing.”