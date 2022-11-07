CLEARMONT — Three individuals appear on the ballot Tuesday for two seats available on the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees.
Wade Betz, Misty Moore and Karis Prusak have all stepped forward to serve. Betz and Moore are incumbents on the SCSD3 board, while Prusak would be new to the position.
The Sheridan Press reached out to the three candidates to discuss funding, transparency and teacher recruitment and retention. Moore and Prusak offered the following responses, edited minimally for grammar and space.
For years, the Wyoming Legislature and educators have discussed the funding model for the state’s public schools. What role can school board members play in that conversation and in finding solutions to the education funding issues Wyoming faces?
Moore: School board members can stay in close contact with administration to understand the base school needs, and can maintain positive/productive working relationships with one another so when the time comes to make tough decisions, the work is as efficient as possible, and always keeps kids as the priority. I cannot stress the importance of productive trustee relationships enough.
Prusak: School board members are in a position to affect how funds are used in the school district and knowing how those funds can be tailored specifically to our school. Solutions for our district may be different for those of another district.
Recent surveys have shown recruitment and retention of teachers has become more difficult due to what is perceived as a lack of respect for the profession. What role do school boards have in alleviating that challenge, if any?
Moore: School boards have to stay in touch with the challenges facing teachers, and support an administration that allows teachers to make professional decisions for their classrooms, instead of meddling in politically trending conversations and allowing those trends to result in classroom changes/encroaching on teacher curricula.
Prusak: Teachers have a very challenging job. Respect for the profession needs to start in our homes. Connecting the community with our schools is part of the school board’s job. Expressing the importance of having our great teachers for our students will be part of my role as a board member.
Some parents and members of the public have expressed frustration with local school boards for what they describe as a lack of transparency. How will you ensure public school operations are as transparent as possible for families and community members?
Moore: I would ask parents and public to attend meetings — including just online — and to stay informed on agenda items. The best thing though, would be to call your trustees. Talk to them at ball games, and get to know your neighbors and friends in your community.
Prusak: Currently school board meetings and work sessions are open to the public and they are streamed live on social media. I don't think our school district has this issue. If it comes up that we do have this issue, it should be addressed and return to all board events being open and available to the public. Parents have every right to know and have a voice in what is happening to influence their child's education. Things done in secret are things that probably shouldn't be done.
Some parents have argued — on local, state and national levels — that schools have taken on too many roles that should be handled by families. Do you agree with those assertions? Why or why not?
Moore: Schools are going to do what they can to create the best chance at success for students, and sometimes that means stepping in to support students in ways that move beyond traditional ideas of education. I would love to see parents engage in their communities in a loving way that asks “what can I do to support struggling families/kids” and potentially be a part of a community that prioritizes youth outside of school too.
Prusak: Schools should not be stepping into these roles. Teachers and other school personnel are not meant to be in these roles. 100% parents should have comfort knowing that they are in control of these issues at home and the school will educate in the core disciplines.
What else do you want voters to know about you or what you hope to accomplish as a member of the school board?
Moore: I hope to continue to set a positive example for production discussion that prioritizes community and acceptance for students, families and teachers, and the diverse challenges that face us all in the coming years.
Prusak: Above all, we strive to maintain a conservative education for our children in a safe place where they will be pushed to succeed. As a school board member I will do my best to make this school district that place for all our children.