achs school stock scsd3
Buy Now

A sign welcomes students into the building at Arvada-Clearmont High School Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

 Emily Simanskis | The Sheridan Press

CLEARMONT — Three individuals appear on the ballot Tuesday for two seats available on the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees.

Wade Betz, Misty Moore and Karis Prusak have all stepped forward to serve. Betz and Moore are incumbents on the SCSD3 board, while Prusak would be new to the position.

Tags

Recommended for you